filming for the new season will begin in early 2023

The first major news about the beloved HBO show begins to arrive. According to the latest rumors reported by Production Weekly, in fact, the filming of the third season of the series will begin in February 2023.

There Euphoria 3 production will then start one year after the airing of the devastating finale of the second season, which left the spectators breathless, who in recent days also learned the news regarding the abandonment of the Barbie Ferreira series.

According to Euphoria makeup artist Donni Davy, each episode lasting about an hour it will take a month to shoot and edit. Sam Levinson’s show, let’s remember, has two seasons, both of which consist of eight episodes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Cloud, who plays Rue’s drug dealer Fezco, confirmed that the heartbreaking shooting scene took a full three days of 12-hour work.

The other projects of the stars of the cast they certainly contributed to any production delays. In addition to Ferreira, Zendaya, who would like to direct an episode of Euphoria, and Cloud, the cast of the show includes Sweeney, who will join Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts in the spinoff of Spider-Man Madame Web; Storm Reid, who plays Gia, Rue’s stressed-out younger sister, who will play Riley in the highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us series; Hunter Schafer, who will play Tigris Snow in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; Elordi, who is currently shooting Emerald Fennell’s second feature Saltburn; Demie, Maude Apatow and others.