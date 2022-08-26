FIFA investigates the case of Alejandro Zendejas, a soccer player who has played for Mexico and the United States

FMF sources assure that Alejandro Zendejas has not made the change of federation to only play with Mexico.

The FIFA investigate the case of Alexander Zendejassoccer player who played with the United States in the minor categories and has represented Mexico in two friendly matches.

“The FIFA will investigate this matter. Please understand that we cannot make any further comments at this time,” reported the highest soccer body, after a query made by ESPN.

In case of Alexander Zendejas emerged a few hours ago, because, according to sources from the Mexican Soccer Federationthe soccer player with Mexican and American nationality has not made his change of federation or country, to only play with Mexico.

Zendejas has a record with USAin the 2015 U-17 World Cup, so he should give up that country before the FIFA to represent Mexico officially. Not making that decision would be one of the factors that have marginalized him from the team of Gerardo Martino.

Even though in the FMF makes sure that he has not made his change of Federation, the now player of the America and former soccer player Chivas He already has two matches with the Mexican team major, leading Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoalthough these were out of date FIFA and are not considered “class A”.

According to sources close to the FMF, Alejandro Zendejas has not yet made the change of federation. imago7

Due to these factors, in FIFA They are already investigating the case Alexander Zendejasto determine what the situation of the 24-year-old player is.

Zendejas, at present, is one of the most outstanding players in the MX Leagueso it became strange that he did not appear in the call for Mexico against Paraguayat the end of August and in which only players from the local tournament are considered.

That absence in the list of Gerardo Martinoled to it coming to light that he did not change his nationality before FIFAbecause you still have a chance to go to the World Cup Qatar 2022 with Mexico Y USA.

