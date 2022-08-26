Eva Longoria dazzles with a totally Barbiecore look

Eva Longoria in a pink outfit. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

This is how other celebrities wear Barbiecore

Eva Longoria is not the only celebrity who has fallen for the charms of the trend of the moment. Other celebrities have joined Barbiecore this year, too. And if there is one who has taken it very seriously, it is Margot Robbie, who for several months even assumed the role of the famous doll for the film directed by Greta Gerwig and in which she starred alongside Ryan Gosling. That is why the Australian actress was photographed, on several occasions, during the filming with looks completely aligned with the trend and that, definitely, fueled the desire for more pink and more fuchsia.

Jaap Buitendijk Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Photo: MEGA/Getty Images.

For its part, Barbiecore has also made its way on the red carpets and from gala dresses to tailored suits have been drenched in pink rain to find extremely photogenic, cheerful and jovial outfits, as was the case with celebrities like Megan Fox at the premiere of the documentary for which she wore a minidress by Nensi Dojaka and Anne Hathaway that dazzled, also with a short dress, but this time with sequins and signed by Valentino at an event in Rome.

Megan Fox in Nensi Dojaka dress. Photo: Arthur Holmes/Getty Images. Anne Hathaway in a Valentino look. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

And how can we forget another celebrity who also enjoys the title of style prescriber, such as Kim Kardashian, who, at the beginning of the year, arrived at her participation in Saturday Night Live with a Balenciaga number impossible to ignore.