Eros Ramazzotti publishes Solo with Alejandro Sanz

Waiting for therelease of his new album, Eros Ramazzotti has released I’m. The song sees the collaboration of Alejandro SanzSpanish pop giant that boasts 29 Grammy and Latin Grammy victories.

The single comes a few weeks after the start of the World Tour Première, which kicks off in Seville on September 15th. The tour will stop at the Theater of the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, the Arena di Verone, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens and the Caesarea Amphitheater. The Infinite Beat world tour will start on October 30th from Los Angeles and will touch the most important cities of North and South America and Europe.

I’m it is an invitation to believe in one’s dreams without being disheartened by the negative events that life presents to us and a hymn to the positive presence of old friends.

Solo: the official videoclip with the little ones Eros Ramazzotti and Alejandro

The release of the single was accompanied by an official video clip directed by Adrian Egea. A film with a nostalgic flavor, in which the two children protagonists – Eros and Alejandro – chase the ball as if it were a dream. In a succession of events we arrive at the present, in which two now adult and successful men celebrate the beauty of life without forgetting the past.

Eros Ramazzotti, Alejandro Sanz – Sono – YouTube

A Premiere on TELEMUNDO was organized for the release of the song. One of the world’s leading Spanish-language broadcasters will dedicate an exclusive space to the individual within its flagship programs.



