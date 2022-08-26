Erika Buenfil boasts full lips in the style of Kylie Jenner | PHOTO

“The Queen of TikTok“He surprised his followers on social networks by sharing a photo in which, in addition to wearing a dramatic make-up, he is seen with frankly thicker lips than usual.

But don’t think bad Erika Buenfil did not have the need to resort to aesthetic procedures to show off some Lips like Kylie Jenner’s.

In fact, it was precisely the talent of her make-up artist that managed to generate this fleshy effect in your mouthwhich in addition to making her look rejuvenated, gives her face a very sensual touch.

Proof of this is that the photos she shared on her Instagram account already accumulate hundreds of comments, among which her fans take the opportunity to send her greetings and praise her beauty.

“You look gorgeous”, “You are incredibly beautiful” and “Everything always looks great on you, I love you”, are just some of the messages that his followers captured in the photo where Erika Buenfil showed off her full lips in the style of Kylie Jenner.

Erika Buenfil is living proof that you don’t need Botox to plump up your lips

In the photo we can also see how Víctor Guadarrama, who does makeup for celebrities like Kimberly Loaiza and Sofia Castro, manages to highlight the best features of Erika Buenfil.

In fact, thanks to the highlighter and the contour, the soap opera star’s face looks much sharper, as does her nose, while her cheekbones are perceived as more voluminous.

Finally, the style of the eyeliner makes the eyes of Erika Buenfil they look bigger and their look is the center of attention of the make up in general.

