Emma Watson reappeared on the networks to end the rumors about her career and her personal life

Emma Watson (AFP)

Emma Watson He has always tried to keep his private life away from Hollywood and the spotlight when he is not working. Although she has recently taken a break from the film set, the actress has been the subject of much news in recent times due to her relationship with Leo Robintonwith whom it has been rumored that she was engaged.

In addition, news also began to circulate that ensured that the protagonist of the “Harry Potter” saga, 31, was focused on her new life with him and I had no intention of returning to acting, something that his representative has already denied.

Now the British actress has said enough with the speculation and has reappeared in her account Twitter to send a clear and forceful message to his followers.

“Dear fans, rumors about whether I am engaged or not, or whether my career is inactive or not, are ways to create clicks every time it is revealed whether they are true or not.”, he declared.

“If I have news, I promise I will share it with you,” he assured in a second message.

Emma Watson’s messages

“In the meantime, keep in mind that if there is no news about me, it simply means that I am going through the pandemic calmly, as most do: making mistakes by making sourdough bread, taking care of my loved ones and doing everything possible not to spread a virus that still affects a lot of people,” the actress continued.

“Sending you lots of love, I hope you are well and happy as you can in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone who is working hard to keep us safe and healthy,” concluded Watson, who had not posted on the social network since August 2020.

Emma Watson’s messages

Her agent denied last February that the actress was retired from acting. “Emma’s social media is down, not her careerJason Weinberg stated.

Watson has not appeared in any project since 2019, the year she premiered “Little Women” directed by Greta Gerwig. However, this is not strange in the interpreter’s career, since she had previously spent two years without participating in any production after in 2017 she starred in the thriller “The Circle” and “Beauty and the Beast” for Disney. .

Emma Watson with Leo Robinson (The Grosby Group)

Emma and the 30-year-old businessman from Los Angeles, who worked selling legal cannabis in Los Angeles, have been in a relationship for almost two years.

Watson spoke several times about her reserved stance when publicizing a relationship: “I can’t talk about my partner in public and then hope they don’t take pictures of us walking down the street,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017 “I think going with your boyfriend on a red carpet somehow makes him a part of all of this. I wouldn’t want the person I’m with to feel like they’re involved in some kind of circus.”

The British actress previously dated the actor Chord Overstreetwith whom she had a brief romance in 2018. That same year she was seen on a romantic getaway with Brendan Wallacea successful 36-year-old businessman and one of Cabify’s initial investors.

It was not the first couple that the interpreter noticed in men who are dedicated to the world of companies and businesses. Before dating the “Glee” TV series actor, Watson had a two-year relationship with William Knight, a technology developer.

KEEP READING:

The model Naomi Campbell was a mother for the first time at age 50: the tender photo she published to announce it