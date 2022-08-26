eight people killed a four-month-old bear cub that was looking for water

The case of a baby bear to whom residents of a city in northern Mexico they tied up and beat him to death unleashed a wave of indignation in the country and led to the opening of criminal proceedings.

Photographs released this week by environmentalist Arturo Islas They show a group of about eight people who have the puppy tied by the legs and attack it.

The scene is witnessed by other residents and by five municipal policemen who, apparently, do nothing to protect the animal. Furthermore, one of the agents smiles while recording the torture with her mobile phone.







“This bear cub is treated worse than the cruelest criminal in (the town of) Castaños, Coahuila, his only sin was going to town to fetch some water,” Islas wrote in his Facebook post.

“Governor of Coahuila (@mrikelme) and Attorney General’s Office (@PROFEPA_Mx) they must act quickly by sanctioning state police officers and misfits from Castaños, Coahuila who tied, shoveled, pulled and suffocated with ropes a 4-month-old black bear (protected species) who came down to drink water,” the environmentalist launched.

Governor’s response

The state governor, Miguel Riquelme, condemned the mistreatment and death of the bear specimen black and informed, via Twitter, that the local and national environmental prosecutors are already investigating the fact, since it is about an endangered species.







He explained that the Coahuila prosecutor’s office also will seek to punish those responsible for the mistreatment, because attacking an endangered species is a federal crime.

“The black bear is the living symbol of conservation in Coahuilawe must all respect their lives and their environment,” added Riquelme.

The Federal Attorney for the Environment, Profepa, informed, for its part, that it will formulate a criminal complaint against those responsible for the aggressionwhich constitutes a “crime against biodiversity”.







“Those responsible may be liable to a prison sentence and an economic fine.Profepa also warned on Twitter.

And he announced that studies will be carried out on the body of the animal: “In the company of elements of Civil Protection of the municipalitythe Attorney General’s Office has protected the lifeless body of the bear cub, 5 months old, for its conservation, autopsy and presentation in the corresponding ministerial proceedings”.

Outrage on social networks







When the images spread users came out to express their anger on social networks demanding the reaction of the authorities to sanction the participants.

“I can’t stop crying about what they did to the bear cub in Coahuila, he just wanted water and they tortured him to the point of killing a baby bear. I do not understand how such a bad humanity can exist, that laughs at the suffering of another, I am clearly tired of this world.

“I refuse to (can’t) watch the video of the bear cub. The one I want to see and will see millions of times is the one where they arrest and prosecute the children of the xingada who deserve to suffer the same as their victim”.

“What a desire to torture very slowly and dismember alive the sons of p…, that killed the bear cub. And by the way to the asshole few eggs that recorded it. Let’s see what time you comment on something @PROFEPA_Mx I say, if it’s not too much trouble “.







Five municipal police officers in Castaños, Coahuila were suspended from their duties for ten days.



Police sanctions



This Thursday it was learned that five municipal police officers in Castaños, Coahuila were suspended from their work for ten days, after being involved (by not preventing the murder of a four-month-old cub in time) by inhabitants of the Santa Cecilia neighborhood.

These are 4 men and 1 woman who were during the hunting and suffocation of the bear cub and did not intervene to prevent it and therefore, They were suspended from their posts while the investigations are carried out by the competent authorities, reported Juan Antonio Garza, mayor of the municipality of Castaños.

With information from AFP

