eFootball 2023 is ready for the new football season

And you, are you ready for the kick-off of the new season of the best sport in the world with eFootball 2023? Konami certainly already is, with the new update introducing updated stats and teams, kicking off the Season 1 of the new version. What was once known by the name PES has become a free-to-play football game and now with the substantial update the official licenses of Milan And Inter.

Below is a small excerpt from the press release listing all the new features introduced with the update:

KONAMI didn’t just add clubs. English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes join the team of Ambassadors, already of the highest level, with names such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Takefusa Kubo. New types of cards

The latest title in the eFootball ™ series will see the introduction of two new card types for the “Dream Team” mode: ‘Epic’ and ‘Featured’. ‘Epic’ – The Epic cards will celebrate the decisive season of the great players of the past and present, with a higher progression threshold than Legendary players. ‘Highlights’ – The Highlights cards will focus on the current season, selecting players who perform outstandingly in the 2022/23 season, with a higher progression threshold than Highlight players.

For more details on the new card types: konami.com/efootball/2023/season1

New Club Packages

With the addition of the top Italian clubs AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano and the Mexican team Club America, eFootball ™ 2023 will introduce new Club Packages dedicated to the three teams, allowing users to add an entire club to their Dream Team roster at once. . Thanks to these packages, which provide 11 players from some of the best clubs in the world, even newbies will be able to create an absolute level team right away.

For more information on Club Packages: konami.com/efootball/2023/season1

Expanded the selection of clubs for the offline ‘Trial Match’ mode

Previously, in the eFootball ™ series, users had the option of selecting one of nine partner clubs for offline ‘Trial Matches’. eFootball ™ 2023 will extend the selection bringing the number of available teams to 26, including: AC Milan, FC Internazionale Milano, AS Roma, SSC Napoli, Club America and Santos FC.

eFootball 2023 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and on PC via Steam.