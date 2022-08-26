Diabetes is fought by playing: they create a strategy to promote healthy eating in children in Oaxaca

Juchitan.— “What do you need to live?” is the question inscribed on one of the cards that girls and boys take when they participate in the didactic game Nutrifuncreated by marketer Jasmine Nunez Enríquez and his fellow nutritionist, Ibzan Martinezand distributed free of charge in primary schools in Juchitán, region Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

For this question, there are two answers: “Eat healthily, drink water, take care of my body”, and “eat a lot to be well nourished”.

This didactic game was the end result of Jazmín Núñez’s Master’s degree in Education, who became interested in the subject after seeing the excessive consumption of junk food in schools.

Therefore, it was proposed to create a fun strategy to carry the message not only to children five to 11 years oldbut also adults, that there is a poor diet that results in damage to health, causing childhood obesity or diabetes.

The game, similar to Snakes and Ladders but for food, it consists of a board that is placed on the floor; In each cell there are drawings of junk food such as canned soft drinks, hot dogs, hamburgers, breads and candy. But there are also illustrations of fruits and vegetables.

The player throws a pair of giant dice in the middle of the board and the amount that results is the number of squares that must be advanced; if the participant falls into a junk food, he goes back to the beginning, if he falls into nutritious food, he advances. The one who wins the game receives a gift from the organizers.

During the game, which lasts up to an hour, the participants also fall into cells that lead to other activities, such as true or false questions, surprises and challenges.

These cards force children to think and reflect on food, as well as to carry out body exercise activities for 15 seconds, learning the importance of exercise for health.

Before starting with the game, the nutritionist Ibzan Martínez gives a brief explanation to children about foodthe plate of good eating, the advantages and disadvantages of consuming junk food.

Diabetes, cause for alarm

The also Master of Public Health indicates that there is great concern about the increase in the number of children with obesity and prediabetes in Juchitecan society, especially during confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was no physical activity, they were locked up, they ate a lot of junk food, that meant that there were also children with glucose intolerance, prediabetics, it is visible because it is more frequent in consultation.

“Before the pandemic, one or two overweight children arrived at my office, now up to four children a week arrive with glucose intolerance and obesity, that is worrying, that indicates that they are eating poorly. To promote good nutrition in children, this educational game was created”, explains the nutritionist.

The Health Services of Oaxaca (SSO), through the Department of Health for Children and Adolescents, point out that two out of 10 children are obese in the statewith a higher incidence in the age group that goes from six to 12 years, mainly residents of conurbation municipalities.

Martha Elena García and Guillermo Bermúdez, science communicators, in their book Feeding ourselves with doubts disguised as Science: Nurturing conflicts of interest in Mexico, point out that in the state of Oaxaca 32.6% of children between five and 11 years of age were overweight or obese in 2018.

This, experts say, considerably increases the probability that minors will have diseases such as diabetes or cardiovascular problems when they reach adulthood.