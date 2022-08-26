Daddy Yankee’s Gasolina, the best reggaeton song: Rolling Stone

the music magazine rolling stone It has been characterized by its musical counts, among which are examples such as The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time either The 100 Greatest Drummers in History.

Now the original magazine from the United States has published a count called The 100 Best Reggaeton Songs of All Timewhich has both classics of the popular genre as well as current songs, covering more than two decades of this style.

The count begins by naming Ozuna and American rapper Cardi B with the song The modellaunched during the year 2018, later other successes are observed Dancing by Enrique Iglesias with Gente de Zona, I’m sorry baby of Bad Bunny with Julieta Venegas and Blackmail of Shakira with Maluma.

Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Karol G They stand out because they are not only conquering radio stations and different trends on TikTok, but despite their short career they have already been able to be part of this list.

Daddy Yankee is number 1

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, artistically known as Daddy Yankee, is one of the pioneers of reggaeton because since the early 2000s he conquered radio stations with songs like Pose, Break and Emergency Callnevertheless Gasoline became a worldwide phenomenon and has now been chosen by Rolling Stone as the best reggaeton song of all time.

Gasoline was launched in 2004 by daddy yankeehowever, also has the participation of Monday Tunes in productionwhich are considered another of the great figures within reggaeton.

Other great reggaeton hits

Within the first 5 positions we also find artists such as Don Omar with tell himIvy Queen with I want to danceTego Calderon with Pa ‘que Retozen and once again to Daddy Yankee along with Zion and Lennox in the song I am going.

Daddy Yankee will be of tour of mexicowith what promises to be his farewell tour, next December 2, 3, and 4 at the Foro Sol with totally sold out dates, so he has added 2 more dates, on November 29 and 30.

CAVS