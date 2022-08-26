curly hair on the beach, plethoric at 53

Jennifer Aniston She is one of the actresses with the most fans in the world. Rachel Green’s role of her in friends It catapulted her to fame and she still hasn’t slowed down 20 years after it ended. Many sitcoms have been made but none has repeated the success of that group of six friends between two floors and a bar in New York. The reunion in a special for HBO was a drama for the fans. All the actors were badly operated, it was obvious that they were going for the money and that they did not want to do that. But Aniston was by far the best preserved.





To the 53 years Jennifer Aniston hasn’t changed much from how she appeared in Friends: blonde, blue eyes, face little makeup, fine, funny, talkative and flirtatious. What most has been written about her is their hair. Every season it changed its cut and caused a trend in the US Women went to the hairdresser and said I want Jennifer Aniston’s cut. But always, always, it was hair blonde and smooth. He neither dyed it nor curled it. Until now. Aniston appears in a photo on the beach showing off his new look and needless to say, it’s even better:

Jennifer Aniston GTRES





A million and a half likesof people saying “I love it”, the hairdressers will go crazy, a million and a half people who will go to visit them saying I want the hair of the new Jennifer Aniston. And it’s like the old one: wonderful. The best.

Others in the series cannot say the same. The best sitcom of the last 20 years, a weekly 25-minute sitcom recorded on set and with an audience, is friends. Unsurpassed, repeated on digital platforms. Of the six very white protagonists (none was of a different ethnicity than the wasp, white anglosaxon protestant) the one that wears the worst over time is Matthew Perry.

Chandler Bing, the actor Mathew Perry, is dead and the latest photos published in the US wandering the streets of Los Angeles are unpromising in terms of playing the sarcastic neighbor again. To the 52 yearsPerry looks like he is 70. He has gained 100 kg, wears a T-shirt and a cap, has wine-stained fingers and makes a face as if he has not overcome problems with alcohol:

Hollywood stars also fade but there are characters that will remain forever in the memory, like Chandler Bing who had three nipples and said “I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable“. Rachel and Chandler, Two sides of the same coin. He has touched cross.