Cristiano Ronaldo resigned: the date of his return to Serie A

Transfer market, the latest on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo: the fate of the Portuguese would be definitively sealed

Just under a year ago his return to Manchester United seemed to be able to configure itself as yet another page of football history to be included in a book that the Lusitanian phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo he helped to write thanks to bursting goals and sumptuous plays.

In reality, the partnership United-Ronaldo it lasted only a few months, and has given way to widespread discontent that five times Golden Ball has progressively matured over the course of a season that has never seen the Red Devils play a starring role. And so, although he is linked to the ‘red’ club of Manchester by a contract expiring in 2023, the former Juve has long expressed his desire to change the air, looking for a club that plays the next edition of the Champions League: the will to regain possession of that throne from which he has been overthrown many times for the demerits of others is too strong, as is the awareness of being able to still provide a decisive contribution.

Transfer market, Ronaldo ‘resigned’: future decided

From these assumptions the various proposals with which started Jorge Mendes tested the waters with the Chelsea, L’Atletico Madrid and it Sporting CP (among the others). There have also been meetings with various Serie A clubs: first there Romethen the Naples and finally the sensational return to Juventus. A little less than three weeks after the official closure of the transfer market session, therefore, Ronaldo’s future seems to be marked. According to reports from ASin fact, the Lusitanian yes he would be resigned to staying at Manchester United this season, at least until the opening of the winter transfer market.

Ten Hag is aware of the fact that he is expected to play a role that is certainly not enviable: the impatience shown by the Portuguese throughout the pre-season has not left the manager of the Red Devils, which however does not lose hope of involving him in the project, making it a point of reference. To be discovered, if anything, the way in which CR7 will react to this status quowaiting to find another accommodation a January. Maybe in Italy if Juve or Napoli will go through to the Champions League and will need him.