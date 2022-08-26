Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange, the denial arrives

It is the voice of the day, the one that comes from England and sends the world of the transfer market into a tailspin. Manchester United would have proposed to Napoli the Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange with the approval of superagent Jorge Mendes who is trying to place his Portuguese assist in a team that will participate in the next Championa League.

The rumors about the Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange

From here a hectic day started, with news one after the other, a name like Cristiano Ronaldo keeps everyone glued in front of the TV, even in Naples where even a blue card member like Mario Rui intervened on the matter, explaining that he would be welcomed with great happiness from all over the locker room. The problems in the negotiation, however, would be many, from the salary of the Lusitanian phenomenon to the evaluation of Osimhen by Napoli as many newspapers have explained that in addition to the Portuguese, the Azzurri would have wanted a mountain of millions.

The denial of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange

So many rumors, so many rumors and a thousand words that the Nigerian’s agent Roberto Calenda cancels with a few lines note: “No negotiations in progress, no exchange. Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with his Napoli after having it won on the pitch with pride together with coaches and teammates “. At the end of a long day of transfer market it is this denial that closes the possibility of a super Cristiano Ronaldo-Osimhen exchange between Manchester United and Napoli.