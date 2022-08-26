Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, opening signals: Osimhen leaves for 100 million

the curiosity

20 years ago last Champions without CR7. The final..

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a team to be able to play again in the Champions League and extend his streak of incredible records. With 13 games, for example, he would reach 200 appearances: and 13 games are the ones that lead exactly to the final … The last edition without him? It is a journey between suggestions and coincidences THE CHAMPIONS DRAWINGS

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke clearly: he wants to play the Champions League. The problem is that his Manchester United will not play it… So his agent, Jorge Mendes, got to work for try to place the Portuguese in one of the teams that will participate in the next edition of the maximum continental tournament

On the other hand it is “his” competition, “his” cup. He wrote its history to the sound of records.



Do you know them all? And do you remember which was the last edition of the Champions without CR7?

Follow us on this fascinating journey into the world of Cristiano Ronaldo, full of suggestions and dots that come together as in a perfect design