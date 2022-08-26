Cristiano Ronaldo closer and closer to Napoli, but a new hypothesis arises

That Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United is no secret, but in these last days of the summer transfer market a new suggestion arrives CR7 in Naples and on twitter the name Ronaldo remains in trend all day.





Women at the stadium for the first time in 40 years. The images are viral, that’s where

















According to rumors Cristiano Ronaldo he would have asked agent Jorge Mendes to find him a new team as soon as possible given Manchester United’s exclusion from the Champions League. After Milan’s sharp no, Mendes started contacts with Spalletti’s Napoli, but there would be an impediment by the Red Devils.









Ronaldo can only go to Napoli if there is an exchange with Victor Osimhen, but the blue center forward would have no intention of going to Manchester United. “Only an offer of 140 million could make President De Laurentiis think” highlights the Corriere dello Sport. The figure is within the reach of United which, however, has already set its sights on Antony and is impregnated with Ajax.









However, in the last few hours a new hyposi would see the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club in which he grew up, with his debut in 2022, and which could allow him to play in the Champions League.





Last updated: Friday 26 August 2022, 22:51













© REPRODUCTION RESERVED