Cristiano Ronaldo between Napoli and Juventus: Mendes ready for the blitz

Transfer market, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo continues to hold the ground, animating the last days of the transfer campaign.

A few years ago the last days of the transfer market session were emblematically definitive “The hours of the Condor”, with reference to Adriano Galliani’s ability to close important negotiations a few hours before the gong. After some time, the last frantic hours of the month of August could be reviewed as those preparatory to the “departures” of Cristiano Ronaldo.

And so, one year after Cr7’s departure from Juventus, the future of the Portuguese champion is once again under discussion. According to the latest rumors that bounce across the Channel, in fact, Cr7 would be at loggerheads with the United Ten Hag coach, with whom he would have had a heated confrontation during a technical meeting. The former Ajax coach would have paved the way for a last minute sale of the five-time Golden Ball, which is approached with increasing insistence with Italian clubs.

Transfer market, reversal on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

In the last few hours, the profile of Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to rotate in orbit Napleswith the “Azzurri” who could think of the big shot in the event that a super offer arrives for Osimhenwhich is not by chance tempts the Manchester United. The openings for this sensational turnover would be rather narrow, but if an offer of 100 million euros were to arrive, even the most granitic certainties of Aurelio De Laurentiis could waver. Meanwhile, according to what was reported by Paolo Paganini from Rai Sport, Juventus would also continue to monitor the situation, ready to intervene if the right conditions were to emerge:

“Eye that the situation is unblocking Cristiano Ronaldo. After the phone calls of the past few days, Mendes is arriving in Italy. The Naples is in pole position but Osimhen is also at stake, with Juventus not to be considered totally out of the race. “