CORRECTION: The public life of the Kardashian private chef

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

In the penultimate episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian walks into a rented Lake Tahoe mansion.

“Didn’t I say no to these cookies?” she said in annoyance as she gestured and pointed to an arrangement of homemade animal-shaped cookies. “I mean, they have to take them. I gained 7 kilos!”

“I mean, this is a joke,” he said, picking up the tray. “I’m going to throw them in the toilet.”

Kardashian’s younger sister Kendall Jenner tried to stop her. “OK, but control yourself, Kim, because I like them,” she exclaimed.

The provenance of these tempting cookies was not discussed on the show. Its creator, Khristianne Uy, was hiding off-camera in the kitchen. The private chef, who prefers the moniker Chef K, spent years working on the sidelines of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and on the family’s most recent reality show on Hulu, “The Kardashians.” But now, she’s stepping up, on TikTok.

In just over two months, Chef K, 40, has amassed more than 100,000 followers on the platform, sharing the meals — and cookies — she prepares for her celebrity clients, among whom she says have been Charlize Theron, James Cameron, Ryan Seacrest, Sean Combs and Charlie Sheen.

In June, Chef K was catering a birthday trip for a client when he featured her in one of his social media videos. “At the end of the last dinner, she’s like, ‘Chef, do a tiktok with me!'” she recounted in a Zoom call from her own minimalist white kitchen in Los Angeles. “I know this is going to sound horrible, but my reaction was, ‘what is tiktok?'”

Since then, Chef K, who has short dark hair and a constellation of tattoos on her neck and arms, has been uploading her own day-in-the-life style videos. One of her earliest posts, a behind-the-scenes video of her cooking Chinese chicken salads, taco bowls and chocolate chip cookies for Kylie Jenner in her Kylie Cosmetics office, has more than 8 million views.

She also shared a clip of Kardashian’s on-camera outburst over animal crackers, accompanied by the caption, “When you accidentally make Kim K gain 15 pounds.”

By the way, Kardashian apologized for that. “He was very nice, I wish they had put it on the air,” Chef K said. At the end of the trip, she recalled that Kardashian went with her and said, “Chef, I’m so sorry, I didn’t mean that about your cookies, they’re very cool. good. They’re wonderful, it’s just that I don’t have self-control.” All was forgiven.

‘No eggs, no sweet potatoes, no gluten’

While managing her own growing prestige, Chef K continues to deal with the daily demands of her high-end clientele. When we spoke, she had just worked 19 hours catering a ’50s-themed birthday party for Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young, as well as another private event. She was also preparing for a multi-day trip to Pebble Beach, California where she would cook for Philip Sarofim, a venture capitalist who used to date Avril Lavigne and who is the son of the late Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim.

In addition to her numerous private assignments, Chef K continues to cook regularly for all the Kardashians and can recite their dietary restrictions and preferences with the command of a high-ranking military officer.

“Scott: no dairy,” he began, referring to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner who remains a major fixture on the show. “Kourtney: She depends on what the doctor says, but no eggs, now she is vegan, no sweet potatoes, no gluten. Khloe: chicken, white meat only. She also memorized the children’s dietary restrictions. Kendall: nothing spicy. Kim: no coriander. Kylie: soup all the time.”

These kinds of revelations have drawn fans into his world more intensely, making the role of the “private chef” now, paradoxically, public. The Kardashians also help bolster her prestige: Kourtney and her new husband, Travis Barker, have posted on Instagram the menus she prepares for their family dinners and her children’s birthday parties.

Sheen sings his praises. “Early in our relationship, I challenged her to perfectly copy what I considered to be the best cheeseburger on planet Earth, the Five Guys Double Bacon Cheeseburger,” Sheen recounted. “Less than 24 hours later, he served me one. I took a bite and never went to Five Guys again.”

Kourtney, according to Chef K, is a huge fan of matcha, a finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, so she has created matcha cookies, matcha protein balls, and matcha ice cream to suit her tastes. Kourtney posted the recipe for the protein balls on Poosh, her website dedicated to promoting a lifestyle.

Why do fans care about the Kardashians’ dietary minutiae? Chef K compared the interest in private chefs to the long-standing fascination with celebrity hair and makeup artists. Today, a private chef is one more element of the celebrity ecosystem that people are eager to learn more about.

Chef K is still deciding what she wants to share with her new followers. But she has plenty of anecdotes garnered from working for celebrities over the years.

He started cooking very young. After immigrating to California from the Philippines when she was 11, she began studying gastronomy at 15 and forged a career working as a pastry chef in Los Angeles restaurants.

It was during a stint working at BOA Steakhouse in the mid-2000s (which, by the way, is now very popular with tiktokers) that she met her first private client. From there, she went on to work for director James Cameron and “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller.

He speaks fondly, almost reverently, of all his clients. Nick Jonas is “one of the kindest gentlemen.” Charlize Theron: “I love her.” Ryan Seacrest was her “favorite client” and “the cutest man.” He was also the one who put her in touch with Kris Jenner, thus beginning her odyssey with the Kardashians.

Chef K also fondly remembers working for Sheen, though she did so at a tumultuous time in his life. It was in 2011, she said, “when the whole thing about him having tiger blood happened, he had just done the interview.”

But he turned out to be a very nice guy who always ordered chicken and liver sausage sandwiches with meatballs, she said. Fans assume her nickname, Chef K, is due to her work with the Kardashians, but she pointed out that it was Sheen who started calling her that after she didn’t know how to spell her name on one of the her checks.

She stated that she loved working for Sheen because it also gave her the opportunity to cook for his ex-wife, Denise Richards, and their daughters. “They lived down the street and came more often,” she said. “The girls would eat and smile with their father and mother, and I would think, ‘Wow, this is about food.'”

It was around this time that Chef K first experienced fame: She says Richards put her in touch with Patti Stanger, who was hosting the reality show “Millionaire Matchmaker” on Bravo at the time. Chef K came out on the show as her “first lesbian millionaire.” She also participated in the first season of “The Taste”, an ABC cooking competition, which she won.

However, after those television appearances, he devoted himself to his private clients and withdrew somewhat from the public eye. Now, with her new social media profile, she is keen to create a lasting look. She is thinking of writing a cookbook and is working on a beverage collaboration. But most of all, she wants to show her fans what it’s really like to work in a celebrity kitchen.

“People don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes,” he said. “There’s a lot of grit, there’s a lot of sacrifice, there’s a lot that happens for just those 10 minutes of their lunches.”