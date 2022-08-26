Citizens will protest so that “Fast and Furious 10” is not filmed in the streets of Los Angeles

Fast and Furious and its wide variety of films continue to cause a trend, especially with the tenth installment which had been confirmed by actor Vin Diesel, who gives life to the character Dominic Toretto; however, Los Angeles residents are unhappy with something to do with these films.

Some citizens are planning to hold a protest this Friday regarding the recording of the film number 10 of “Fast and Furious” in the Angelino Heights neighborhood, since the residents of said area do not feel safe with the taking of streets during the night happening almost daily due to the cars that make the famous “arrancones” leaving tire marks in front of the iconic market that appears in the movies.

“When they found out that ‘Fast & Furious 10’ would be filming here, again, and despite requests from community members to stop filming, not filming here, due to the increased traffic it will bring and the increased the street racing that it will probably bring, they were ignored, ”commented the executive director of Streets Are For Everyone, Damian Kevitt for the NBC 7 medium.

It should be noted that not all the neighbors think the same way, since some claim not to have any problem and express their gratitude to the studio for the money it gives them due to the inconveniences that the recordings could bring. The tenth installment of “Fast and Furious” is scheduled to be released in theaters next year.

