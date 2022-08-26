BTS’s RM and J-Hope are seen at Billie Eilish’s concert

The members of BTS, J Hope Y MR were seen in the concert of billie eilish in Seoul, South Korea.

This August 15 (KST) the concert of the American singer was held billie eilish. The event was held at the Gocheok SKY Dome in Seoul. Also, several Internet users began to share content such as videos and photos of the concert through social networks.

Source: @majinga_z_ | Twitter

Among all the posts that were shared, some BTS fans realized that MR Y J Hope They were in the crowd. This is because they recognized the characteristic hat of the rapper which was recently presented at Lollapaloza. Therefore, several Internet users began to share photos and videos of the duo in their seats.

— NamJoon and Hoseok attended Billie Eilish’s concert in Korea. Some people who were there said that they were very quiet at first but when the concert started they were very animated as they jumped and sang.@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/ARJfSlIU66 — Camilaً 🐰 (@btsrosses) August 15, 2022

During the concert it was possible to see the members of bts singing and dancing with energy and joy the songs of Billie Eilish. In addition, due to the videos and photos, ARMY did not take long to show her happiness for MR Y J Hopesince the rappers had fun without being interrupted by the fans.

On the other hand, according to netizens, other K-pop artists were also present at the concert such as Taehyun, Yeonjun and Beomgyu of TXT Y Dongmyeong of ONEWE.

We hope all the idols were able to have fun!