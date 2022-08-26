Britney Spears talks about her mother and calls her a hypocrite – People – Culture

The family drama that Britney Spears lives seems to have no endon several occasions the singer has taken advantage of her social networks to attack her loved ones whom she accuses of having taken advantage of her, mistreating her and even having enjoyed her fortune during the time that her father was her legal guardian.

A few hours ago, the actress touched on the subject again and this time, in addition to giving her version of the events, shared a series of screenshots showing parts of a conversation he had with his mother in 2019and in which he asked her for help, since he assured that in the mental health center where she was they were trying to kill her.

According to the words written by Britney, she never received any kind of response, however; her mother, Lynne Spears, denied that this was true and published some evidence that shows that she was aware of her daughter.

“Britney, I also have all the conversations complete. It hurts me that you feel that the people who love you the most betrayed you.the singer’s mother shared in a message in which she begs her to let her get closer to her.

“You abused me” says Britney to her mother

The “princess of pop” said that she is not interested in a reconciliation with her family, after sharing a message on her Instagram account where she calls her mother a “hypocrite” and maintains that she gave preference to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Hey mom, did you tell everyone that you hid my coffee every morning? Did you tell them that I woke up every morning looking for coffee and there were no pictures of me in the kitchen, only Maddie and Jamie Lynn? Every morning I put a photo where we went out together and you hid it before she woke me up, ”wrote the singer.

In addition, he revealed that when the lawsuit against him began, his mother went out drinking with his brother’s wife while she had to stay locked up at home.

“Did you tell them you made me go to three weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings even though I never drank? And then you went and pretended to be a responsible mother in the church in Louisiana. It is a joke! You ruined everything for me. You did not send me messages“Britney detailed.

For her part, the interpreter has not commented on the matter; but she did she decided to delete the messages she had posted.

*With information from El Universal (Mexico) / GDA