Britney Spears releases her first song in 6 years, Hold Me Closer with Elton John

Here are 13 thoughts I had while listening Hold Me Closer by Britney Spears and Elton John:

1. ‘Saw you dancing, out the ocean’. That is how britney and elton start this song, and that’s exactly how I’d like to be listening to this new hit. On the beach, with a cocktail in hand.

2. The song has a smooth, steady disco beat; it’s the kind of song you could slow dance to all night without getting tired. I just need a dance floor and some flared pants.

3. britney and elton they sing together at the same time, a true duet. Their voices, surprisingly, blend very well, despite their stylistic differences.

4. I love that britney use your lowest register in the bridge of the song. His true voice. There have been rumors that the pop star had been forced by her record label to sing with a high pitched baby voice during years; it’s refreshing to hear her lower vocal register again. A voice that we barely managed to hear very early on, on her first albums.

5. The riff is definitely a modern version of Elton’s original 1971 chorus, ‘Hold me closer, tiny dancer’, and it’s probably not a coincidence that it reminds me of the groove version of Cold Heart that Elton John and Dua Lipa they did recently.

6. Elton also sounds great. The man has been in show business for six decades, and somehow the passing of time doesn’t seem to affect his grand style.

7. There is something in Britney’s voice that’s perfect for the dance floor, like red wine and a basket of homemade bread. She achieves with her vocal tone something that all the other pop divas just can’t. That’s why she’s the real one Princess of pop.

8. I’ll say it: This song is very sweet and innocent for a Britney who has historically been sexy. The same one she once sang: ‘Your body looks so sick (in English the adjective ‘sick’ is also used as something ‘positive, powerful, incredible’) / That I think I caught the flu.