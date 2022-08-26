Britney Spears publishes her first song since 2016 with Elton John

By Mark Savage

BBC Music Correspondent

image source, Getty Images Caption, The US pop singer was recently freed from a conservatorship

Britney Spears has released her first song since 2016 and since a few months ago she was released from a conservatorship that controlled almost every aspect of her life.

Hold me closera duet with Elton John, premiered Friday, marking Spears’ return to music after a six-year hiatus.

“It’s great that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time,” Spears said before the premiere.

“I’m a little overwhelmed… it’s important to me!”

The song incorporates three classic Elton John hits: Tiny Dancer, The OneY Don’t Go Breaking My Heartwith a club beat.

Spears and the British singer sing in unison between echoes, making it hard to tell if Spears’ voice has changed.

However, she improvises throughout the song, including a line where she says “baby” in a low register, which suggests that her voice has matured over the past six years.

An unsubstantiated fan theory suggests that this matured voice is Britney’s current record, and that her former managers forced her to sing in a “fake baby voice.”

Similarities

image source, Getty Images Caption, Fans welcomed the release of Hold Me Closer, but the song has not gone down well so far with critics

Hold Me Closerbears many similarities to Elton John’s latest global hit, Cold Heart, accompanied by the artist Dua Lipa. That success made John reach out to a younger generation.

Not surprisingly, he tries to recreate the magic of Cold Heart in this new song, as it’s again two pop artists singing nostalgic melodies in a modern way.

In an interview with The Guardian, Elton John said that it was his husband, David Furnish, who suggested singing with Spears.

“She sang fantastic,” he said of Spears. “Everyone said they thought she couldn’t sing anymore. But I said she was brilliant when she started, so I think she can. And she did, and I was very happy with what she did.”

John first premiered the song at a restaurant earlier this week, singing along as a DJ played the track.

“I am absolutely delighted to have had the opportunity to work with Britney Spears,” said the musician.

“She truly is an icon, one of the biggest pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her so much and I’m thrilled with what we’ve created together.”

In November 2021, Spears was released from the controversial conservatorship that controlled nearly every aspect of her life for 13 years.

This meant that the star was able to take back control of her finances, her career and her personal life, without having to pay a team of professionals and lawyers to oversee her affairs.

Although her fans had been calling for her return to music for several months, Spears was dubious.

In a series of Instagram posts last year, she said she was “staying away” from the music industry.

“People have no idea the horrible things they did to me,” she wrote. “And after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and business!”

Help her

Elton John has supported struggling musicians in their personal and professional lives, including Robbie Williams and Eminem. He says his approach to Spears was motivated by the same instincts.

“It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I first got sober. I was in a terrible place. I’ve been through that feeling of being broken and it’s horrible,” he told The Guardian.

“And luckily I’m 32 years sober and it’s the happiest thing I’ve ever been in my life. Now I have the experience to be able to advise people and help them because I don’t want to see any artist in a dark place.”

some critics they are not excited about the new song.

“Oops, we did it again and ruined the song,” read a column in the London Times on Friday, with its author Will Hodgkinson describing the track as a “bloodless remix” that “kills the magic of the original.”

“…the voices of John and Spears have been treated in a way that makes them sound as if they could dissolve into the background completely, this is a huge wasted opportunity.”

Neil McCormick of The Telegraph was also unimpressed, writing, “Elton John and Britney Spears have just made one of the most pointless recordings in pop history.”

In contrast, Michael Cragg of The Guardian said that the song is “full of a power”.

“Spears seems to hint that she will find herself back in music,” he added. “Even if she’s the only thing she throws, who can blame her if she doesn’t want to go back to popping at her completely, it seems like enough.”