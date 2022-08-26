Britney Spears publishes her first song since 2016 with Elton John

Britney Spears has released her first song since 2016 and since a few months ago she was released from a conservatorship that controlled almost every aspect of her life.

Hold me closera duet with Elton John, premiered Friday, marking Spears’ return to music after a six-year hiatus.

“It’s great that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time,” Spears said before the premiere.

“I’m a little overwhelmed… it’s important to me!”

