Britney Spears and Elton John release “Hold Me Closer”, the hit of the summer

After freeing herself from her father’s tutelage, Britney Spears returns to music and releases her new single in collaboration with Elton John.

The long-awaited song “Hold Me Closer” by Britney Spears and Elton John is already a trend on social networks; the duet between both artists promises to be this year’s summer hit.

Today is the official premiere of the song on digital platforms, although it had already begun to play in recent days because Elton John appeared in a restaurant in Cannes where he dared to sing live a preview of the song that marks the return of Britney Spears, who returns to music after 6 years of absence due to being under the guardianship of her father.

“I haven’t shared my voice in a long time… maybe too much,” Britney Spears wrote a few days ago, referring to her return to music at the hands of Elton John.

On their collaboration, a source revealed to Page Six, “Britney was in the Beverly Hills studio last week with Elton for the super secret recording session overseen by super producer Andrew Watt.”

Andrew has produced albums for celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, among others. According to said source, this new version of ‘Tiny Dancer’ has already been heard by the people of the record label, “everyone is going crazy… they are saying that this is going to be the song of the summer”, he expressed.

This will be the first official single from the pop princess since 2016, when she released ‘Slumber Party’ from her album ‘Glory’.

