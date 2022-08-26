Brad Pitt has a “positive attitude” towards his situation with Angelina Jolie and the FBI

Six years after their divorce, the legal consequences of it are far from finished for Brad Pitt and Angelina Joliewho are now facing a new episode of their confrontation over complaint that Jolie put Brad Pitt, accusing him of ill-treatment of his son Maddox. that was one of the triggers that led to the separation.

Now, the complaint that Angelina Jolie filed in her day with the investigative body has been news againknowing that it was herself who ended up denouncing the FBI for filing his case, under a pseudonym.

As you can see in the video above, this prompted various outlets to investigate, and they ended up accessing the document detailing the complaintand the episode on a France-United States flight that led the actress to file a complaint.

Since this new information came out, the ex-partner has not spokenbut People have managed to gain access to the environment of the ‘Bullet Train’ actor, from which they affirm that maintains a “positive attitude” with what happened.

“It has been a bad situation for years. Ever since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has focused his strength on keeping the best possible relationship with the children. It has been difficult for him, as there have been long periods of time without seeing them at all,” sources quoted by People say.

“miss the kids when you don’t see them. He still has a lot of good things happening in his life, has a positive attitude. And he believes that the time will come when he will have a great relationship with his children again,” they have assured from his environment.

Regarding the new information that involves him, about the complaint that his ex-wife filed with the FBI, his closest environment also declared that these new documents that have come to light they already knew each other for a long time, and that removing them only supposes “a media circus to inflict harm“.

