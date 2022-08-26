Boca Juniors and America negotiate for Roger Martinez

Boca Juniors and the America They negotiate the sale of the Colombian striker Roger Martinez.

Super Deportivo has been able to confirm with several sources that there is an ongoing negotiation between Boca and América for Roger Martínezalthough the amounts and conditions of the operation have not yet been disclosed.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker