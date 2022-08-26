Boca Juniors and America negotiate for Roger Martinez

Boca Juniors and the America They negotiate the sale of the Colombian striker Roger Martinez.

Super Deportivo has been able to confirm with several sources that there is an ongoing negotiation between Boca and América for Roger Martínezalthough the amounts and conditions of the operation have not yet been disclosed.

In any case, this means can ensure that it would be a purchase of the pass by Boca Juniorswho already in past years tried to sign Roger Martínez, but without success.

The complications of the pass

Here it should be clarified that although the negotiation is underway, Martínez’s registration with Boca Juniors would not be immediate and that can complicate the pass.

Right now Boca needs to sign a striker to cover the loss due to injury to Ezekiel Zeballos and the regulations of Argentine soccer would allow him to sign even now that the market is already closed, but fulfilling one of two conditions.

The first is that the extemporaneous signing should be of a player who plays in foreign soccer and have the pass in your possession (do not have a contract with a club). The other condition is that he play in Argentine soccer.

Obviously, Roger Martínez does not meet either of these two conditions, so if Boca and América finalize the negotiation, it would be necessary to request and obtain a special permit at FIFA to complete registration.

Roger Martinez with America

Roger Martínez arrived at América in 2018, from Villarreal in Spain and in exchange for around 2.5 million dollars.

with the Eagles, Roger has scored 30 goals in 141 games in all competitionsin addition to scoring 14 assists.

In the current Apertura 2022 he has not been able to score and he barely has 38 minutes in a match played, since he was injured on Matchday 1, against Atlas.

