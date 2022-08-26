Billie Eilish hates being locked in the recording studio: ‘It smells like weed’

Billie Eilish in her recent performance at Glastonbury credit:Bang Showbiz

Despite having conceived her two successful albums there, ‘Happier Than Ever’ and her debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, the singer Billie Eilish does not like having to lock herself in a recording studio for several weeks to shape their original creations.

The 20-year-old artist has assured, in a joking tone but without deviating from the veracity of her story, that the studios in which she has worked smell closed due to the poor ventilation that characterizes them, if not marijuana. She also doesn’t particularly enjoy having to cross paths with other artists she shares space with, as this raises her anxiety levels.

“I’ve never liked the atmosphere in the studios. There are no windows and it smells like weed. Also, you always run into other artists and I look silly. In the end I always end up being embarrassed because I feel like I look stupid. No I know, studies get on my nerves, they really give me social anxiety,” he revealed as he passed through the Apple Music 1 station.

As for her future record label, Billie has made it clear that she prefers to work with very few producers, unlike other pop artists who recruit an entire army of songwriters and musicians. Of course, the young woman has also called her brother Finneas O’Connell “heavy”, her great collaborator and responsible for her in part for her sound, but simply and simply because he is an “addict to worked”. It does not seem, therefore, that a musical divorce between the two brothers is coming.