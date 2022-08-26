Billie Eilish: fan sells the singer’s air for thousands of dollars | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

After going to her concert, a person collected the same air that the singer breathed

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

How much would you pay for a Billie Eilish airbag?? Yes, air, a person is selling the singer’s air bag and asking for hundreds of thousands of pesos for it.

According to what was published by the anonymous seller, the air was collected during a concert by the interpreter of “My Future” and now he is looking for other fans who want to have a little of the same air that the young artist breathed.

It is normal to buy a t-shirt, keychain, album or any other merchandise of your favorite artist, but would you pay for their air?

How much does Billie Eilish’s air cost?

Billie Eilish air seller sells it at 9 thousand pounds sterling, which is equivalent to more than 200 thousand Mexican pesos.

“I stood up front and managed to get the air out of her plastic when she screamed at the top of her lungs during the concert! For those who missed the concert, you can purchase this! Very rare air!” Said the seller himself.

In addition to showing the images of the air-filled bags, the seller shared a photograph of the billie eilish concert in singapore, trying to give authenticity to the product. would you buy it