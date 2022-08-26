Ben Affleck falls asleep on his honeymoon and memes explode

Ben Affleck, 49, fast asleep in a boat, while walking along the Seine River, in full honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, is the viral image of the moment.

Internet users did not miss the opportunity to bring out their mischief and publish ironic messages of “concern” about the dark circles under the eyes that Ben Affleck exhibits, on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez.

The popular couple has starred in the love reunion of 2022, getting married after twenty long years of waiting and patience.

Their high profile on social networks has repeatedly kept them in trend, which is why they have been baptized as ‘Bennifer’, the fusion of Ben and Jennifer.

Insomnia can cause damage to health and also viral media effects, tweeters jokingly insinuate.

Sleep

寝る(ねる)

be asleep/sleeping

寝ている(ねている)

Ben Affleck is sleeping peacefully.

ベン・アフレックはゆっくり寝ています。 pic.twitter.com/T7kYJBP5rL — Watashi Project ✨⭐️JAPAN WEEKEND MADRID⭐️✨ (@projectwatashi) July 26, 2022

And suddenly you open Twitter and everyone trills in chorus: how did Ben Affleck wake up today?

Did Ben Affleck Wake Up Today? — Meredith Gay ✨🛋 (@MerGarza) July 27, 2022

Even the popular Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, on his Instagram story, he joked about his colleague’s lack of sleep.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, wedding that was celebrated with cascades of viral news about these two ‘lovebirds’.

There were no shortage of memes, like the one imagined by a tweeter who uses the name of Homer the chosen one:

Unlike Affleck, Jennifer Lopez looks radiant and took advantage of her stay in Paris to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

The union of this couple is mired in controversy after making public some conjugal clauses that JLo herself would have put, with the desire to protect her love expectations.

Affleck and López met in 2002, during the filming of the movie ‘gigli’. Then they shot together the video clip for the song ‘Jenny from the Block’.

Internet users, with a nose for gossip, knew how to dig into the past and brought to light those moments in which ‘Ben, he did sleep’.

We talked about the time when I lived with another Jennifer, but last name Garner, his ex-partner with whom he only spent fighting or distant, as this TikTok video reveals to us.