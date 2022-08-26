Ben Affleck and Jennifer López caught in Italy: this is how their honeymoon is

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy their married life Italy, when it’s your honeymoon. The two have been seen very caramelized, despite the photos of the actor sleeping on a boat, setting off alarms because the singer put a clause in her marriage contract about the number of times they should have sex a week

On this occasion, the couple was shopping, with Jennifer López wearing a very fashionable outfit. At 53, by her husband’s 50, and originally from the Bronx, she wore an elegant orange dress with a low back as she toured the town of menaggio.

The outfit of ‘JLo’ She also included a pair of stylish sunglasses, a Valentino V-Logo wicker side bag and her TKEES leather slippers for the date. Hair down, ice cream in hand, as he explored a luxury furniture store.

‘Bennifer, closer than ever’

For its part, ben afleck He was wearing a beige shirt, black jeans and black lace-up boots. Also, both Ben and ‘JLo’ wore matching chain bracelets. After a lavish wedding in Georgiaon August 23 they could be seen taking a boat ride on a lake in What, then they could be seen on the balcony of George Clooney’s villa and now walking around Menaggio.