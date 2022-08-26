Ben Affleck: An Exclusive Look at His Wedding Tuxedo

Earlier this summer, when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attended the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the actor-director pulled out a white tuxedo (from his closet, according to the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s statement) for the celebration.

The formula that ensures sartorial success

Now this weekend when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their union with a larger ceremony, the star of Deep water he returned to his trusty style formula. This time, however, the actor chose a new look of Ralph Lauren: a cream tuxedo a single-button shirt with peak lapels, a black bow tie, a white pique shirt, black double-breasted pants, and black patent leather shoes.

An outfit to match a big day. Courtesy of John Russo

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to a wedding dress (As a guest at a wedding, there are points that you must take into account). But it is impossible to fail if you opt for the classic and the timeless, just like your commitment. And it’s hard to be more timeless than a white tuxedo with pleated pants and patent leather shoes (extra points for matching the bride, as did Ben AffleckWell, the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez took a series of ralph lauren dresses). The lesson? Classic style, like true love, never goes out of style.

Article originally published in GQ US.