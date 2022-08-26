Bad figures of the stars, the most embarrassing moments on the red carpet

When there is an event from red carpet the star they compete to look flawless and beautiful to the point of bordering on perfection. Crazy clothes, super trendy make-up, dazzling smiles and attitude of real stars, walk on Red carpet is the ideal time when the celebrity they can satiate their ego by showing their best. What could go wrong in a moment as solemn as it is brief? In fact everything, as these well demonstrate embarrassing moments.

Zac Efron’s red condom

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Thanks to the success of the film series by High school musical Zac Efron often goes to red carpets. The most embarrassing moment? When the 34-year-old actor dropped a condom from his pocket as he posed in front of photographers during the children’s film premiere Lorax. Timing has never been more wrong.

Kim Kardashian was covered in flour

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Getting ready for hours to have a crazy look, parading on the red carpet in front of a crowd of photographers and suddenly finding yourself covered in flour due to a decidedly annoying and impetuous hater. This is what happened to Kim Kardashian in 2012 on the occasion of the presentation of his fragrance True Reflections.

Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith argued on the red carpet

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The mother and daughter couple walked together on the red carpet of the 2015 Oscars where, during an interview, Dakota and Melanie argued about Griffith’s failure to see the film Fifty Shades of Gray, a film in which Johnson had his first starring role alongside Jamie Dornan. Arguing in public with your parents is already quite annoying, if this happens on live TV just before the Academy, it becomes really embarrassing.

Ariana Grande’s dress

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The day the 2012 Teen Choice Awards took place was pretty windy and unfortunate for her Ariana Grande she had decided to wear a dress with a fluffy but impalpable skirt on the red carpet, which rose in front of the photographers at the first gust of air. Luckily for her, the singer of “One last time” had the readiness to cover herself up avoiding a totally unexpected (and involuntary) naked moment.

Will Smith slapped a reporter

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Before the famous slap to Chris Rock during the night of the 2022 Oscars Will Smith he had already fallen for it many years before, or in 2012, when on the red carpet of the premiére of Man in Black 3 he first pushed and then “slapped” the Russian journalist Vitalii Sediuk after he tried to kiss him during the interview. I know embarrassing.

When Hugh Grant was handcuffed

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At the Amsterdam premiere of his film Music and Lyrics Hugh Grant found himself handcuffed to a woman with no keys to open them, which forced the 61-year-old actor to wait for the police and firefighters to arrive before he could go back to being a free man (while his fan was arrested. , even if only for two hours).