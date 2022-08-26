At 53, Jennifer Aniston shows how to wear jeans with jeans

One of the charms of Jennifer Aniston What has made her a worldwide star is her ability to look splendid, but at the same time as one more, as if she were your next door neighbor, your co-worker. That simplicity and freshness is transmitted in each of her looks. At 53 years old, Jennifer Aniston shows how to wear Jean with Jean and achieve a relaxed, youthful and relaxed style.

Total denim, that’s what the trend is called (due to the name of the indigo-dyed cotton fabric popularly known as Jean), of combining two garments of the same material.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker