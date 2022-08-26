Ariana Grande joins the ‘hoof’ shoe trend – El Financiero

The American singer Ariana Grande followed the trend by Manuel Mijares and showed off his style through his social networks when wearing the footwear of the Italian firm House of Margielawhose cost of sale exceeds 25 thousand pesos according to the site farfetch.

Through a story on her Instagram account, the also actress published a image accompanied by your petbut what stood out was the shape of your shoes. Compared to those of the interpreter of ‘Soldado del amor’ – whose model is open at the heel – she chose the same Brown coloralthough in a style covered and closed with buckle.

The characteristic of the brand is ‘hoof’ shaped tipwhich has generated reviews on social media. In addition to sandals, the split at the tip of each of the pairs includes variations with boots, ankle boots or loafers. This line was named tabby.

Ariana Grande showed off her shoes in the form of a “hoof” (Photo: Instagram @arianagrande)

Mijares’ ‘pezuña’ shoe model

In the midst of promoting his tour with Lucero ‘Hasta que nos hace’, which they will present for the third time on September 4 at the National Auditorium, the singer generated memes since there were those who accused him of using this accessory that some described as feminine, while its manufacturers assure that it is made to be enjoyed by both sexes.

Comments like “what about the girl’s school shoes?”, “in invented” and “grandma’s huaraches” were immediate. The sandals chosen by Mijares have a value of 23 thousand 406 pesos. Apparently the father of two children liked wearing them or found them comfortable since he could also be seen with another pair, although in blackmore similar to those used by Grande.