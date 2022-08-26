Ariana Grande is shown without makeup, and looks ten years younger

In recent years, the list of celebrities who have launched their own line of beauty products has not stopped growing. In the case of Ariana Grandeshe has preferred to focus on makeup and gradually build her brand REM Beauty.

Looking ahead to this summer, the singer has expanded her collection of eye shadows and highlighters with her first concealer that, for $24 dollars, promises to eliminate even the darkest circles under her eyes, but She knows very well that you have to offer evidence to support these types of claims to convince buyers, and what better way to do it than by using it herself.

Ariana posted on Instagram a selfie with a washed face and a cup of coffee in hand to show how she looked before and after applying concealer. Regardless of how effective it is, what really caught the attention of her followers is how much she changes without eyeliner or false eyelashes, because she looks much younger.

The artist has always been very aware that she appears younger than she really is, and that earned her serious criticism when she made the transition from actress to Nickelodeon a pop star, embracing a more grown-up image, but she has never let that stop her. “It will help me when I am 40 years old and look 30”he assured on several occasions.

