Almost 600 people arrested for taking to the streets in Los Angeles in protest at the filming of ‘Fast & Furious’

Nearly 600 people have been arrested for street raids in Los Angeles so far this year, as residents protest the filming of the tenth movie of Fast&Furiousas he faces accusations that he encourages street racing.

The police register 667 street seizures, more than 2,000 citations issued and 439 vehicles seized in 2022, according to figures from the Los Angeles Police and the California Highway Patrol.

When the first film in the franchise was released more than two decades ago, the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Angeles became a tourist hotspot. The movies have made the area known for having “Bob’s Market” which is owned by the family of the character Dominic Toretto, who also live in the area. The character is played by Vin Diesel.

The founder of the non-profit organization Streets Are for Everyone, Damian Kevitt, told the L.A. Times that the area “has become a tourist destination for street racing.”

“The problem is the screeching noise, the smell of burning tires and the danger to cars and pedestrians in the area when street racers come frequently to skid in the community,” he explained.

Another non-profit organization, FilmLA, handles film permits in the city. They sent a message to the residents of the area informing them that Fast Xthe tenth film, was to be shot in the neighborhood between 9 am on Friday and 2 am on Saturday.

Residents reacted by collaborating with Streets Are for Everyone and Street Racing Kills, a traffic safety group, to organize a protest for Friday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. near Bob’s Market. ”, where the filming will take place.

Kevitt said a media event will be held at 11 am and the protest will resume at 5 pm.

Los Angeles police data shows that street racing-related deaths increased during the pandemic: About 300 people died in crashes last year, a 21 percent increase compared to 2020. About 1,500 suffered serious injuries, which was an increase of 30 percent compared to 2020.

Residents want the city and state of California to put in place a zero-tolerance policy for street racing, and for NBCUniversal to take responsibility.

“We ask that you live up to your own social responsibility statements and stop doing things to glorify street racing and not take any responsibility,” Kevitt told the LA Times. “If they want to profit from it, then they have to invest the money in helping the communities that this affects.”

Street Racing Kills founder Lili Trujillo Puckett lost her 16-year-old daughter Valentina in 2013. She was sleeping in the back of a car when the person behind the wheel decided to enter a street race, with Valentina being the only one He died in the subsequent accident.

Trujillo Puckett pointed out that a car crashed into a mural in honor of his daughter two months after its creation.

“Instead of the problem getting smaller, it got bigger as an organization by myself, without any funding,” she told the L.A. Times. “The franchise Fast&Furious It has a lot of power to help us save lives. We want to make sure that they at least take over and help us non-profits that are out there.”

He asked NBCUniversal to “do something to help us save lives. That’s all we want.”

“Add some kind of message in the film and do it in honor of my daughter, Valentina, and all the others who have died from street racing and these shots,” he said.

The Independent attempted to contact NBCUniversal and Universal Pictures for comment.