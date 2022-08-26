[Actualizada] Amazon could announce an offer to buy Electronic Arts today

Update

Amazon is not going to make a bid for Electronic Arts, sources tell CNBC’s @DavidFaber. Shares of $EA emerged earlier on a report citing a “rumor.” pic.twitter.com/k7wk0Fy7xv — CNBCNow (@CNBCnow) August 26, 2022 CNBC sources assure that the rumor of the purchase offer is false, Amazon would not be interested in buying EA. At the moment neither of the two companies has made an official statement.

Not only Microsoft and Sony are arming themselves with studies and purchases. There are other giants that want to enter the game and Amazon is perhaps the most dangerous for Microsoft at the moment. Google is hardly there, nor is it expected after the bump it hit with Stadia.

The online shopping giant has already shown its interest in enter fully into the video game industry. He did it by buying studios and has already published the odd game. Then we met Amazon Luna, its cloud gaming service. And today it seems that they aim to acquire a large number of intellectual properties, games and studios at a stroke.

From USA Today (via GLHF), they report that Amazon would be closing the purchase of Electronic Arts today. It has been announced in the past that they were open for purchase, and that Disney, Apple or Amazon itself were presenting offers. There were pools pointing to Microsoft, but it seems that they got off the boat and bet on Activision Blizzard.

The purchase by Amazon would make sense, not only would they be done with the part of the games, but with franchises that can be brought to the small screen or to the cinema, such as Mass Effect, Dead Space or Dragon Age among others. And this would be a good point for its streaming video service, Amazon Prime. Of course, the merchandising part would also see part of the investment recovered.

At the moment you have to take the data with caution and wait to see how everything evolves, at the moment there is no official confirmation by any of the parties.