Activate the Bat-Signal! Jason Momoa confirms that Ben Affleck is back as Batman

We all went to our heads with joy and surprise when Jason Momoa published that Ben Affleck would appear as Batman in Aquaman 2. No one expected the Dark Knight to appear in that film. However, Jason Momoa made our week happy by giving the exclusive that we would see Aquaman again with Batman. And it seems that this has not been all since now Momoa himself has given a new exclusive on Batffleck. The actor would have returned to stay.

During the premiere of the new season of his series seethe actor was asked about Affleck’s cameo in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, to which Momoa replied that Ben Affleck was back as Batman. In addition, not everything was there since she also assured that they had many surprises prepared. Apparently everything indicates that Ben Affleck’s farewell to his role in the DC universe was not as close as thought. DC fans can rest easy now that the actor is officially back.

Ben Affleck is back in the DCEU

The truth is that it is not entirely clear if Momoa was referring only to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or the DCEU itself. In any case, Momoa’s statements confirmed that the actor was back in the role and that the character’s farewell has not yet been:

i love him I love you deeply. And yes…what the heck! Ben is back. It is wonderful. We have many surprises. It’s a really fun adventure with lots of laughs and I’m really excited for people to see it.

However, there is actually quite a bit of confusion with Batman in the DCEU. When it was announced that Affleck’s Batman would be in Aquaman 2 instead of Michael Keaton’s, we understood that the reason for his participation in the film was because it was released before The Flash. Therefore, the entire Flashpoint that Barry causes had not yet occurred in which now the Batman of the DCEU is that of Michael Keaton. However, now that he has delayed Aquaman 2 and it will come after FlashIt is no longer so clear about which Batman we will see in the King of Atlantis movie.

Either way, that Ben Affleck is back once again as Batman is excellent news since it means the actor hasn’t disassociated himself from the character. So who knows? Maybe we can see him appear in more movies soon. Recall that the actor will also appear in Flash. Or even, although it is complicated with Pattinson’s Batman dominating the big screen, that his individual project will come true one day. The DCEU is constantly changing and you never know what it might surprise us with.

And well reader, do you want to see Ben Affleck’s Batman in action? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 25, 2023. The film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Amber Heard, Randall Park, Ralph Dungren, Pilou Asbaek, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.

Do not leave without reading it: Batman: This was Ben Affleck’s suit in his movie. Affleck’s Batman would remain in this universe after Flash. Keanu Reeves and his desire to play Batman. Batman: Josh Brolin could have been Zack Snyder’s dark knight.

Font: Access Hollywood