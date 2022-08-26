8 games have just been confirmed for Nintendo Switch at Gamescom 2022

again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Rick Henderson – August 31, 2022 for $7.99

Paying homage to arcade classics and wrapped in nostalgic 16-bit graphics, Rick Henderson is a highly replayable endless side-scrolling shoot’em up. He moves your fingers through five enemy factions and their bosses, upgrades your ship and tries to survive unpredictable space events.

Ghost Song – November 3, 2022

On the desolate moon of Lorian, a long-dormant Deadsuit wakes from his sleep, armed and ready for combat, his memory free of purpose. But something new is moving…

Lou’s Lagoon – Without date

Launch yourself from the sea and take to the skies! Lou’s Lagoon is a cozy open world adventure where you make friends and discover secrets in a beautiful archipelago.

Swordship is a gritty, intense dodge game where placement and precision are everything. As you speed through a post-apocalyptic flooded Earth chased by hostile forces, you must duck and fight your way past hordes of enemies and their attacks, tricking them into eliminating each other with skillful, skillful moves.

Secondly, Armed Fantasia and Penny Blood have launched their double campaign on Kickstarter. These are two games from the creators Wild Arms and the Shadow Hearts series and they hope to release them on Nintendo Switch:

Armed Fantasia tells a dramatic story that takes place in a world hurtling toward destruction. Players take on the role of a group of Pathfinders and, with their trusty weapon in hand, embark on a perilous journey through a sprawling Westernpunk wilderness. Penny Blood features a world twisted in gothic horror and nightmarish imagery rarely seen in JRPGs. In Penny Blood, players follow the story of Matthew, an investigator who embarks on a dark international investigation through the iconic Roaring Twenties, gathering allies and facing trauma in a world twisted by cosmic horror, malice and evil. chaos.

Also, Frank and Drake has been confirmed for February 2023 with this trailer:

Finally, Mineko’s Night Market has resurfaced since its announcement in 2018 with the following trailer. For now there is no date.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.