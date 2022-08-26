5 facts you didn’t know about the iconic world of Minecraft





geekzillos, as a reason to celebrate the new line of figures from Mattel inspired by minecraft vanilla Fireball Ghast and build a portalwe want to share 5 facts that you may not have known about this emblematic world of construction and adventure.

Over the years, Minecraft has established itself as one of the most profitable open-world building games out there. gamers Worldwide. Such popularity has made the famous title come to life beyond the screens with a variety of collectible toys that, at the hands of Mattel, have conquered children and adults.

5 most relevant Minecraft facts:

1. How long was Minecraft created?

One of the most extraordinary things about Minecraft is that the video game was made in just six days. The game’s creator, Markus Persson, worked on it from May 10 to 16, 2009. But even though Minecraft originally debuted in 2009, it wasn’t until 2011 that the full version became official, after numerous updates and changes.

2. The biggest bestseller

Today, Minecraft is recognized as the largest best-seller of the history of video games, with more than 200 million sales around the world.

3. The first name of Minecraft was Cave Game

When the creator of Minecraft began to develop the video game, he baptized it as Cave Game. The name soon changed to Minecraft: Order of the Stone and finally it was decided to simply call it Minecraft.

4. The Endermans

Mojang Studios,the developer of Minecraft has never been clear with the origin of the language of the creatures known as enderman. Although he speaks of enderman is almost imperceptible to the human ear, some fans have theorized that their language is simply English words and phrases like “hello”, “here”, “here”, “forever” Y “What’s up?” but played backwards and in a low key.

5. The sounds of Fireball Ghast

Meow! Fireball Ghast, the hostile white ghost that floats in the Nether and shoots explosive fireballs at players, owes its vocal noises to a real-world animal. The strange sound he makes is the result of an accidental audio recording belonging to Minecraft music producer Daniel “C418” Rosenfeld’s cat. The kitty woke up suddenly from a nap and the strange noise he made was used to give Ghast a voice.

Did you already know these Minecraft facts? What did you think?

