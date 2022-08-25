You have less than 5 days left to see these Tom Cruise movies that leave the Prime Video catalog

Although many people do not do it, it is very important to be aware of the movies and series that leave the catalog of the platforms of streaming. To a large extent, because otherwise, you can miss many premieres that go unnoticed, and they are worth it. This is the case of the 5 Tom Cruise movies that will disappear from Prime Video on August 30: if you don’t see them in time, you will be cursing yourself for months.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Brian de Palma He was the director of the first installment of a franchise that has made history. In 2023 the seventh film will be released, but you have to see the germ to know how it has evolved Mission Impossible during all this time. Although she was nominated for the Razzie What worst film with a major gross in 1996He really didn’t deserve it at all.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000).

Also nominated for a Razzie (in this case for Worst Supporting Actress and Worst remake or sequel), it’s actually a bad spy action movie that’s only worth watching for Tom Cruise. The saga was in low hours, and not even his spectacular sequences managed to get him to pass.

M:i:III (2006)

Resting the brand for six years was the best decision; It also helped that the director was none other than JJ Abrams. In short, a film that carried the show as its flag, and in which Tom Cruise continued to shine as an action hero. While the script was still somewhat conventional, at least it took a much-needed leap forward.

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol (2011)

First truly good film in this franchise since 1996: Drinking heavily from what audiences liked, this evolution of the action genre has some of the best ‘set pieces‘ of the time. Not yet Bourne, Mission: Impossible was beginning to be a franchise called to succeed.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015)

Available in Prime Video. ✅

And here we come to the climax of the saga: Mission: Impossible Secret Nation He demonstrated how to record the action and show off aesthetically. However, it was nominated for best action film in the 2015 Critics Choice Awardsquite an achievement coming from a franchise with a couple of mentions in the Razzie.

Indeed, Mission: Impossible Falloutthe sixth installment of the franchise, will continue to be available on Prime Video; the rights do not expire as in the previous 5 cases.