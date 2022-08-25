WWE NXT 2.0: Audience August 23, 2022

USA Network broadcast a new episode of NXT 2.0 on the night of Tuesday, August 23. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 678,000 viewersaccording to the specialized portal showbuzzdaily. This represents a decrease compared to the data recorded the previous week (723,000).

This episode featured several segments and matches of interest, including the announcement of two title unification matches for NXT Worlds Collide, the victory by count out Gallus over Josh Briggs and Jensen Brooks with the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on the line and Wendy Choo’s victory over Tiffany Stratton in a match light out in the main event of the night.

The program recorded a Compartir of 0.14 in demographics of interest, corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the record of the previous week (0.18). In turn, NXT 2.0 was the tenth most watched cable program on Tuesday night in the United States.



WWE NXT audiences in 2022

January 4: 685,000 viewers

January 11: 647,000 viewers

January 18: 587,000 viewers

January 25: 593,000 viewers

February 1: 619,000 viewers

February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 22: 612,000 viewers

March 1: 551,000 viewers

March 8: 613,000 viewers

March 15: 624,000 viewers

March 22: 628,000 viewers

March 29: 626,000 viewers

April 5: 631,000 viewers

April 12: 610,000 viewers

April 19: 569,000 viewers

April 26: 577,000 viewers

May 3: 661,000 viewers

May 10: 533,000 viewers

May 17: 601,000 viewers

May 24: 551,000 viewers

May 31: 534,000 viewers

June 7: 657,000 viewers

June 14: 612,000 viewers

June 21: 637,000 viewers

June 28: 570,000 viewers

July 5: 593,000 viewers

July 12: 582,000 viewers

July 19: 588,000 viewers

July 26: 600,000 viewers

August 2: 649,000 viewers

August 9: 597,000 viewers

August 16: 723,000 viewers



August 23: 678,000 viewers

