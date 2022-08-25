Why did Billie Eilish hate writing her first album? — LOS40 Chile

Billie Eilish has not stopped making news in recent times. And it is that, just as she did a few weeks ago as a result of the release of her two new songs “TV” and “The 30th”, she now does it because of her most recent confessions related to the debut album of she.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 20-year-old singer revealed that the writing and recording process for her first album «When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?» it was very tiring.

It is important to mention that Billie already had experience in these topics, since in 2017 she had released her first EP, “Don’t Smile at me”, where 7 of the 8 songs were released as singles, and managed to place a Billie of 15 years on the radar of the music industry with hits like “Ocean Eyes” or “Copyact”.

However, the process of creating her first album was completely different, and the “Bad Guy” singer made it clear.

WHY DID BILLIE EILISH HATE WRITING HER FIRST ALBUM?

“I hated every second, I hated writing, I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would have done anything else. I remember thinking there was no way I was going to make another album after this one. Absolutely not”Billie admitted to the aforementioned medium.

All this “hate” is due to the fact that the label would have largely left their fate to create this album, but demanding deadlines to meet, constant meetings and the expectation that a star was about to be born.

Once the album was released and its respective promotion finished, the idea of ​​creating «Happier Than Ever» came up, where, to Billie’s good luck, everything was different, since “no one (other person) had decision-making power.”

“Literally Finneas and I and no one else were the ones who could make determinations”assured the singer.