Why did Barby Franco cross an Instagram follower?

“Barby stop romanticizing pregnancy”the Instagram user asked the sentimental partner of Fernando Burlando, who for years wanted to be pregnant, and even underwent two unsuccessful fertilization procedures.

“But I’m living it like this, I feel like it’s a party… I wanted it so much…” he said. Barbie Franco making it clear that he lives one of the best moments of his life.

“I get quite a lot of these messages. Doesn’t mean it’s wrong, but I’m surprised it’s not so rosy…“wrote the couple Ferdinand Mocking to accompany the capture of the conversation he had with the user.

Barby Franco promised to return to the Virgin of Luján

In October of last year, Barbie Franco walked with pampita and a group of friends for nine hours in the traditional procession made by the believers of the Virgin of Lujan.

At that time, Fernando Burlando’s partner asked the Virgin from the depths of her heart to help her become a mother, which will happen in a few months, since Barby is more than four months pregnant.

In a new round of questions and answers that she did on her Instagram account, the future new mother was asked if she would go to the Virgen de Luján again, a question to which she answered in the affirmative. “Yes, let’s all go” answered Barbie Franco next to a photo of the group of women who went to visit the Virgin of Luján.