What players were missing in the call of the Mexican National Team for duel against Paraguay?

Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican National Team, left out of the call against Paraguay Mexican players who are having a good time in Liga MX

Alexander Zendejas Y Alfonso Gonzalez They are two of the most outstanding Mexican players in the Apertura 2022, but their level was not enough to convince Gerardo Martino, coach of the Mexican team and do not appear in the announcement for the friendly match against Paraguay.

Alexander Zendejas He is one of the most outstanding players in America, with three goals and ten games played, in addition to having earned the title in the team. Despite this, he was not considered by Gerardo Martino for the match against Paraguay on August 31.

It has been considered that he may be one of the players with the capacity to replace the possible loss of Jesús el Tecatito Corona, who suffers from a broken ankle.

Alfonso Gonzalez He has earned a place in Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team and has four goals and five assists in 11 days of Apertura 2022, even so he did not attract the attention of the Mexican National Team for the game against Paraguay.

The Rayados attacker has expressed his intention to go to the World Cup, but his good performance was not enough for him to sneak into the list of 21 players who will face Paraguay.

One of the sub-leader Toluca’s engines is Marcel Ruíz, the midfielder has established himself in Ignacio Ambriz’s team and is one of the most effective players in his position, even so he remained off the Tricolor’s radar.

Marcel Ruíz was part of the Olympic process towards Tokyo 2020, but he did not make it into the final list either. His options to go to Qatar 2022 are reduced with his absence against Paraguay and his few calls with Gerardo Martino.

The defender from Tijuana has been sought by teams in Europe, such as Turkey’s Besiktas, and is one of the promises of Mexican football, in the Apertura 2022 he is a starter with his club, but he was not considered for the game against Paraguay.

The defender acknowledged, a few weeks ago, that his wish is to go to Qatar 2022, although that goal is further away.

The skillful winger has been tempted by teams from Europe, from the Netherlands and Belgium, and boasts ease in adapting to offensive and defensive tasks. His speed and ease in carrying the ball was not enough to be called up to the Tricolor.

He is one of the pillars of Santos de Eduardo Fentanes, who is fighting to enter directly to the league phase.

The attacker of Puebla He has threatened to look for the place that Jesús Corona could leave, on his way to Qatar 2022. Cortizo is presumed to be a player who has added two assists and two goals in 10 games he has played in the Apertura 2022.

In Nicolás Larcamón’s team, he is one of those who has shone the most during the current tournament.