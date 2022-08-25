We are infinite: is the film with Emma Watson and Ezra Miller a true story? Plot, cast and curiosity

We are infinite is a 2012 film that will air tonight at 21.10 on La 5. The film is based on a novel of the same name – in epistolary form – written by Stephen Chbosky who then took care of writing the screenplay and directing the film. The author has always wanted to adapt his novel in the most appropriate way by personally taking care of everything. The protagonists of the film are Charlie played by Logan LermanSam who has the face of Emma Watson and Patrick played by Ezra Miller. The rest of the cast includes Mae Whitman, Kate Walsh, Joan Cusack, Nina Dobrev and Paul Rudd. The film has been very popular since its theatrical release and has helped to rekindle the spotlight on the novel from which it is based. The story told is very complex and multifaceted and is not limited only to showing the protagonist’s adolescent period, but also deals with more complex issues. Let’s find out if there is also a grain of truth in Charlie’s adventures.

We are infinite: is it a true story?

It took the author some time to finish writing We are infinitewhich he worked on for 5 years before it was completely built. She started writing it in 1996 when she was in college and completed the story within 10 weeks. Within the story, invented elements are united together with others that the writer himself experienced; for this reason the story can be considered semi – autobiographical. In fact, she was going through a difficult period in her life after ending a relationship. She then reflected on the consequences of breakup and relationships that can sometimes be toxic and lead to belittling one person for the love of the other. This reflection then materialized in the sentence “We accept the love we think we deserve” very famous in the movie. Among other themes we find the approach to sexuality, drug abuse, the theme of rape and mental health.

Charlie’s character is therefore partially based on the author who transferred memories of when he lived in Pittisburgh to him. All the others are partly the fruit of the imagination and partly inspired by people the author has frequented and who have crossed his path. We are infinite He then tells us the story of Charlie, a 15 year old very introverted and lonely teenager who was deeply affected by the suicide of a friend of his and the death of his aunt Helen. The boy is discharged from a clinic and has difficulty relating to his peers. However, he manages to make friends with two older boys: Patrick and his half-sister Sam, for whom Charlie will have feelings. The three will then start dating and Charlie will have numerous experiences that will end up bringing back difficult memories of his childhood. Despite this, the relationship with Patrick and Sam will be very important for him.