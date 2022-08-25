viral video: She is moved to tears when receiving a shirt with all the pets she raised | Chile | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

The arrival of a pet to a home is always synonymous with joy and this is multiplied when there are several. A man can attest to this by sheltering cats and dogs in his house in recent years, but some are no longer with us. His family knew what they meant to him and so they surprised him with a present he didn’t expect. The emotional video is viral in TikTok.

Her name is Caty (@catybernll) and she, in complicity with her brothers, decided to give her a gift to his father that he will never forget And besides, it will be put to good use. What kind of present? A white shirt.

It was not a simple shirt, but one with the pets that his father raised in his life. This moving scene was recorded on video and later uploaded to TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

As can be seen in the audiovisual material, her children sent her a mysterious blue box and told him to open it very carefully. The father took out what was inside and great was the surprise that he took.

The shirt contained the images of all the pets he raised on the front and on the back, their names. This moved the man who could not help but shed some tears at the beautiful gesture.

“We gave my dad a shirt with all the animals he has had”, Caty wrote, adding that four of the animals are no longer with us. The father proudly showed the present that they sent him on the occasion of his birthday. The scene took place in Chile.

What does a pet mean to a person?

Pet is a term that comes from the French mascotte and is used to name the pet. These animals, therefore, accompany human beings in their daily lives, so they are not destined for work nor are they sacrificed to become food, according to Definition.de.

