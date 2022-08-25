Vin Diesel’s war of neighbors

Dominic Toretto is a tough guy: passionate about cars and engines, very skilled at the wheel, what changed him was helplessly witnessing the murder of his father, who died during a car race due to the incorrectness of an opponent. But “Dom” Toretto does not exist, he is one of the main characters of the “Fast and Furious” saga, played by Vin Diesel, a Californian actor born in 1967 who owes a worldwide fame to the role.

But as often happens, there are those around who struggle to distinguish a stage fiction from reality, or at least what for Vin Diesel is one of the many roles played for a profession.

So, since the word of the address where the actor lives got around, peace has definitely ended in the quiet neighborhood of Angelino Heights, a residential area of ​​Los Angeles known for its Victorian mansions. At night as during the day, dozens and dozens of fans do nothing but whiz by stopping first in front of Vin Diesel’s residence (also Victorian), at 722 East Kensington Road, and immediately afterwards at “Bob’s Market”, the shop of family in film fiction, at 1234 Bellevue Avenue, to pay homage to the brave Toretto, or perhaps in the hope of being noticed and hired by Vin Diesel for the next chapter of the film.

A comings and goings of people gassing, accelerating, braking and screeching the tires that has leveraged the nerves of the neighborhood, which among other things includes other Hollywood celebrities. After the first protests, the neighborhood committee has just announced a loud protest to boycott the shooting of “Fast X”, the same film whose exteriors were shot months ago in Turin. “We will organize a day of protest inviting as many journalists and cameras as possible: we want to pay tribute to the 178 people who were killed on the streets of Los Angeles and shame ‘Universal Pictures’ for the insensitive contempt shown towards the racing epidemic on road born from the Fast and Furious saga ”. To comfort the protest are the official numbers, which speak of a 21% increase in fatalities and road deaths across the United States in just one year.