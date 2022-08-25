Venice Film Festival 2022: The stars that will walk the red carpet

The 2022 Venice Film Festival could be considered as the older sister of Cannes. Celebrities, younger and not so young but just as fun, are photographed getting off their boats, quickly, as they make their way to the film premieres that take all the channels of the city.

That doesn’t mean that it Elegant be the strict norm in the dress code. But Venice Film Festival It is characterized by being incredibly glamorous. The feeling of fireworks in the air kicks off the best of the fall film season, and this is reflected in the style as the stars strive to always pose their best.

It is necessary to remember the very Venetian moment of Lady Gaga in a Valentino dress with pink feathers for the promotion of A Star Is Born: ‘The energy surrounding the premiere was on another level, there was thunder, lightning and rain’, Gaga’s stylist Sandra Amador reminds us, ‘I don’t know if we can repeat a moment So. It was so intense, exciting, beautiful and surreal at the same time.’

Gwyneth Paltrow in Prada, 2011. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images. Amal Clooney in Versace, 2017. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images.

Among the highlights of fashion in Venice, in the past, there are also Gwyneth Paltrow in a Prada gown in 2011, there was also a very Miu Miu moment from Madonna that same year, and a fairytale Dior look courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence in 2017.

This year’s attendees have great shoes what to fill But Hollywood’s new guard at least has the energy and the good will.

An example is Timothee Chalamet, the 26-year-old known for his impeccable, avant-garde tailoring by Tom Ford and his bespoke suits by Haider Ackermann. Chalamet will be in town to promote Bones and All, by Luca Guadagnino, in which he plays a distraught teenage cannibal alongside Chloe Sevigny (Let’s cross our fingers that their attendance is also a costume show).

We expect interesting looks (remember her sequined Louis Vuitton harness?), as well as bare midriffs (as happened at the 2022 Oscars) and thoughtful jewelry (her vintage Cartier brooch is still our favourite).

The presence of Timothy and Harry Styles on the red carpet might be too strong for some. Styles will change the scenery of your love on tour to represent the Olivia Wilde film Don’t Worry Darling, in which he stars alongside Florence Pugh. Known for his colorful clothes, Styles once told Vogue that ‘clothes were created for fun and experimentation’, while Wilde commented on Harry that: ‘It’s quite powerful and quite extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what what it can mean to be a man with such self-confidence’.

Lady Gaga at Valentino, 2018. GettyImages. Madonna at Miu Miu, 2011. Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images.

Pugh also has an eye for glitter-drenched looks, and has developed a penchant for punky dresses, which speaks volumes about her character (her recent hot pink Valentino look proves she’ll wear what she wants when she wants). .