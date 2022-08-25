Toretto, the new enemy are the condominiums: ‘Fast and Furious X’ starts badly

Premise: if I am a huge fan of Dominic Toretto, aka Vin Diesel protagonist of the ‘Fast and Furious’ films, what do I do? I go to Toretto’s house and dart like a Formula One. Right? Wrong. Very wrong.

Because if the neighbors catch you then it’s your cabbage. This is exactly what is happening in Angelino Heights, the historic district of Los Angeles where, since 2001, the daily visits of fans of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga are no longer counted in what is one of its most emblematic places. , the Victorian style house of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel in fact).







In fact, Toretto’s house – and his family store, Bob’s Market – are just steps away in the Los Angeles neighborhood, and what are the fans doing? They don’t stop politely to take a selfie … they arrive shot in the car, and zigzagging at full speed in the middle of the road, not even they were on set.

The neighbors, that is the residents, fed up with these illegal races, noise and night insecurity, have decided to express their disappointment. How will they do it? With a blatant protest on the occasion of the shooting of the new film of the saga, “Fast X”, scheduled for Friday 26 August.

“We will organize a big protest and invite many journalists and cameras to register against this shooting, day and night”, they said. “We want to honor the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to shame Universal and its callous contempt for this deadly road racing epidemic born of its films.” Will Toretto enter the scene?