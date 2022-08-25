Tom Cruise’s favorite swear word is a very Spanish taco

The video is old – all you have to do is look at Tom Cruise’s appearance no matter how well he is preserved at 60 years old – but the Twitter user @doctorfrusna has recovered it these days and has made it viral. we see Tom Cruise in a relaxed interview in which he confesses how he made his sisters and his mother laugh with imitations like Donald Duck, which he dares to do in the middle of the conversation. Next comes the surprise.

When asked what his favorite swear word is, Tom Cruise he does not respond with an expression in English, but rather in Spanish. After a few seconds of pause, the actor chooses a very our taco. “Fuck,” he pronounces with an accent much more correct than the word.

To the astonishment of the presenter -who does not know to which language the term belongs-, Tom Cruise he repeats the swear word several times and explains that “it can be used in many ways. It can be fucking, it’s great or fucking, it’s … », begins by clarifying the Hollywood star.

“It can mean wow, great, fantastic, amazing…” adds the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick before translating the swearword into English between laughs (“fuck») and end with another «fuck». The same Penelope Cruz had something to do with her learning of swear words in Spanish…